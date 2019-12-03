Triple the stunt action in your living room with the Hot Wheels Track Builder Unlimited Triple Loop Jump Stunt Kit. This Hot Wheels track set has 3 times the racing thrills with Hot Wheels' first-ever triple-loop stunt track. Rev up the pulse-pounding play and challenge your skills as you try to slam launch your vehicle through 3 graduated loops and land in the catch bucket without wiping out. Then kick the action into high gear with 2 crazy configurations: the Daredevil Jump and Gravity Drop, both of which put your timing and precision to the ultimate test. Ready to expand the awesomeness? Connect the Triple Loop Kit to other Hot Wheels track sets for nearly endless combinations. This set includes the Triple Loop Kit with track and connectors, 1 launcher, 1 Vert Ramp, 1 catch bucket, and 1 vehicle.