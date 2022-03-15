Mattel Hot Wheels® Vehicles - Assorted Perspective: front
Mattel Hot Wheels® Vehicles - Assorted Perspective: back
Mattel Hot Wheels® Vehicles - Assorted Perspective: left
Mattel Hot Wheels® Vehicles - Assorted Perspective: right
Mattel Hot Wheels® Vehicles - Assorted Perspective: top
Mattel Hot Wheels® Vehicles - Assorted Perspective: bottom
Mattel Hot Wheels® Vehicles - Assorted

24 pkUPC: 2088796140265
Get the complete assortment with this special 24 pack carton of Hot Wheels Halloween Cars! This Hot Wheels® assortment of Halloween-themed vehicles are perfect for any trick-or-treat bag, with decorations and packaging in a specially decorated Halloween/Day of the Dead skull theme. These cars each feature cool skull wheels!

Vehicles include:

  • 1933 Ford Lo Boy
  • 1971 Maverick Grabber
  • 2014 Corvette Stingray
  • King Kuda
  • 2016 Camaro SS