Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with Jurassic World Attack Pack dinosaurs inspired by Camp Cretaceous. Known to herd, hunt and attack in packs, these dinosaurs have 5 articulation points for pose and play battle fun. Each figure includes five points of articulation, realistic sculpting and authentic decoration. It's the perfect gift for ages 4 years old and up especially Jurassic World fans and those who love dinosaurs and action play. Download the Jurassic World Facts app (Android and iOS) for more dinosaur fun! App lets you scan your dinosaur and watch it come to life, zoom in on dinosaurs up close, hear dinosaur roars, learn fun dinosaur facts and more