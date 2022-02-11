Try this: DEW WINO HUE. Repeat the words a few times aloud, and you're sure to guess that you are actually saying, Do I know you? In Mad Gab, teams work to decipher groups of unrelated words into real phrases before time runs out. Clues are provided on cards (the answer is safely hidden on the back). How long does it take you to figure this one out? ACE CARE REMOVE ME. Did you realize that you are talking about A scary movie? If it took you too long, you would've lost that round. Teams have two minutes to sound out three puzzles. The faster you guess, the more you score. Use repetition to puzzle the clues out. Mad Gab is a game sure to spur laughter as friends speak this strange language, and then say the answer without even knowing it! You may find YORE LUKA INK HOOD or may get tied up in a tongue twister. (Answer: You're looking good!)