Mattel Minecraft Card Game
1 ctUPC: 0088796123377
Players 'mine' resource cards of wood, stone, iron, diamond, or gold, and then use those cards to 'craft' craft cards for points. The player who reaches the game point goal first, wins!
- Keep building the fun with the Minecraft card game
- Mine, craft or reserve to win
- Includes resource, craft, TNT, creeper, and wild cards
Model: DJY41
Age Range: 8+
