Players 'mine' resource cards of wood, stone, iron, diamond, or gold, and then use those cards to 'craft' craft cards for points. The player who reaches the game point goal first, wins!

  • Keep building the fun with the Minecraft card game
  • Mine, craft or reserve to win
  • Includes resource, craft, TNT, creeper, and wild cards

Model: DJY41

Age Range: 8+