Mattel Minecraft Farm Life Adventure Pack
1 ctUPC: 0088796198215
Purchase Options
Product Details
Minecraft fans can recreate an iconic, in-game moment with this multi-piece adventure pack! Characters are posable for inventive storytelling and adventurous fun. It's a great storytelling adventure pack that lets fans recreate an iconic in-game experience – setting up a farm with animals! A must have set for Minecraft fans. Other story sets available, sold separately. Colors and decorations may vary.
Includes:
- (5) 3.25-Inch Figures (including Alex and 4 farm animals)
- 5 Accessories (including a hoe)
- 5 Papercraft Elements (including a bale of hay, a section of farmland, and crops)