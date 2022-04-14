Mattel Minecraft Farm Life Adventure Pack Perspective: front
Mattel Minecraft Farm Life Adventure Pack Perspective: back
Mattel Minecraft Farm Life Adventure Pack Perspective: left
Mattel Minecraft Farm Life Adventure Pack Perspective: right
Mattel Minecraft Farm Life Adventure Pack Perspective: top
Mattel Minecraft Farm Life Adventure Pack Perspective: bottom
Mattel Minecraft Farm Life Adventure Pack

1 ctUPC: 0088796198215
Minecraft fans can recreate an iconic, in-game moment with this multi-piece adventure pack! Characters are posable for inventive storytelling and adventurous fun. It's a great storytelling adventure pack that lets fans recreate an iconic in-game experience – setting up a farm with animals! A must have set for Minecraft fans. Other story sets available, sold separately. Colors and decorations may vary.

Includes:

  • (5) 3.25-Inch Figures (including Alex and 4 farm animals)
  • 5 Accessories (including a hoe)
  • 5 Papercraft Elements (including a bale of hay, a section of farmland, and crops)