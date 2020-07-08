Minions: The Rise of Gru is is the origin story of the world's most despicable super villain! Join the movie with key character figures and fun, button-activated actions. Bob comes in Kung Fu gear with teddybear Tim and a golden gong. Push the button on his back and he strikes the gong. If he hits hard enough, it will spin up and over the beam. For extra laughs, Bob can hold Tim and strike it with him! For more movie fun, also choose Kevin with construction tools: tank, torch mask and flamethrower, Stuart in Kung Fu gear practicing with nunchuks as his eye follows them swinging, biker Otto who throws the zodiac stone and watches it fly with moving eyes and Stuart who launches a sticky hand to practice grabbing the sacred stone. These approximately 4-inch / 10-cm action figures have universal handgrips, and most have detachable accessories to swap and share. All are compatible with the same-scale Loud 'n Rowdy Minions, Movie Moments Minions and the Wild Rider RC vehicle to keep the Minions humor and fun going and going. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors, decorations and dimensions may vary.