Recreate Minions: The Rise of Gru action with Kevin in classic overalls and construction gear: torch mask, gas tank and flamethrower. Fun, push-button activation: lower his arm and he throws a torch flame. Other characters with movie-inspired actions include Kung Fu Bob with gong, classic Stuart, Kung Fu Stuart and Otto. Relive moments from the movie and create new ones with this Minion action toy. Collect the whole line for maximum action. Figures are compatible with other Action Assortment figures, Loud 'n Rowdy Minions, Movie Moments Minions and Wild Rider RC vehicle, all sold separately and subject to availability. Makes a great gift for kids ages 4 years and up.