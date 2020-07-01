Minions: The Rise of Gru is the origin story of the world's most despicable super villain! Join the movie with key character figures and fun, button-activated actions. Stuart recreates unforgettable scenes with the zodiac stone target. Just press the fun button on his back to lower his arm with the sticky hand, and then press the gun button to launch the green sticky hand at the target. Capture the included stone or attack the Vicious 6. For more movie fun, also choose Kevin with construction tools: tank, torch mask and flamethrower, Stuart in Kung Fu gear practicing with nunchuks as his eye follows them swinging, Kung Fu Bob who strikes a gong that spins and biker Otto who throws the zodiac stone and watches it fly with moving eyes. These approximately 4-inch / 10-cm action figures have universal handgrips, and most have detachable accessories to swap and share. All are compatible with the same-scale Loud 'n Rowdy Minions, Movie Moments Minions and the Wild Rider RC vehicle to keep the Minions humor and fun going and going. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Colors, decorations and dimensions may vary.