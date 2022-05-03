Toss Across Board Game It s the Tic Tac Toe you know but with added action and competition Players place Toss Across unit on the floor and turn all targets blank side up Each player chooses to be an X or an O and gets three bean bags Taking turns you can toss the bean bags underhand or overhand with a light touch or with a little more force trying to flip the targets to show three of your letters in a row up down or diagonally Unlike in classic Tic Tac Toe in Toss Across you can undo your opponents X or O or will you accidentally set the target back to blank Competitive fun for children and the whole family Features . Toys play a crucial part in development of a child. Toys as simple as wooden blocks or numbered puzzle. Children s attitude towards their toys nurtures them big way