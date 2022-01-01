Have you ever felt that you were all thumbs Well what about No Thumbs. No Thumbs Challenge is the hilarious game that calls for fast-moving teamwork creative thinking and maximum dexterity as you and your team members try to execute simple tasks without the use of your thumbs. Using thumb straps, players attach their thumbs to their palms and then try to perform tasks like opening a water bottle, applying lip balm, or tying a tie. You still have 4 fingers, so this should be easy, right. Divide into two teams and get ready to see who can do the most with the digits they have left. You'll need a few household items to complete some challenges, and the game includes some colorful plastic thumbs just for laughs. Can you tie a shoe or peel a banana without using your thumbs. with this delightful game, you'll find out.

