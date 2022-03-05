Hover to Zoom
Mattel Pic Flip Card Game
1 ctUPC: 0088796182436
Product Details
Pic Flip card game is the fast flippin picture pickin card game that s all about speed. Players flip through their cards to connect images find matches and get rid of all their cards. Once one match is found another is immediately called out and the search is on again so think fast because the first player to get rid of their entire hand is the winner. We endeavor to provide accurate information but this product s name color and materials are subject to change without notice
Features:
- Pic Flip Card Game
- Use as leisure and entertainment
- Increasing the sense of competence and self esteem
Specifications:
- Players: 2 to 6
- Ages: 7+