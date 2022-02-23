Hover to Zoom
Mattel® Polly Pocket™ Backyard Butterfy Compact Playset
13 pcUPC: 0088796191854
Product Details
The adorable Polly Pocket Backyard Butterfly compact features a butterfly design with shakable glitter in the butterfly center and opens to an outdoor-themed adventure featuring micro Polly doll and mom doll. Kids can discover these fun activities: open the treehouse door; ride the butterfly zipline back and forth; swing on the swing; flip food on the grill; and jump from the diving board into the pool!
- Compact features 13 accessories--some of these pieces have a Pop & Swap peg feature so kids can plug them into different areas of the compact for endless play possibilities.
- Play out backyard adventures with the picnic bench, slide, swing and dog and butterfly figures!
- Compact also comes with a strap so kids can wear it as a wristlet to take on the go!
- Makes a great gift for ages 4 years old and up especially those who love the outdoors and backyard play!