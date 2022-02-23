The adorable Polly Pocket Backyard Butterfly compact features a butterfly design with shakable glitter in the butterfly center and opens to an outdoor-themed adventure featuring micro Polly doll and mom doll. Kids can discover these fun activities: open the treehouse door; ride the butterfly zipline back and forth; swing on the swing; flip food on the grill; and jump from the diving board into the pool!

Compact features 13 accessories--some of these pieces have a Pop & Swap peg feature so kids can plug them into different areas of the compact for endless play possibilities.

Play out backyard adventures with the picnic bench, slide, swing and dog and butterfly figures!

Compact also comes with a strap so kids can wear it as a wristlet to take on the go!

Makes a great gift for ages 4 years old and up especially those who love the outdoors and backyard play!