The adorable Polly Pocket Candy Cutie gumball compact features a gumball design and has a clear exterior top filled shakable confetti and opens to a candy-themed adventure featuring micro Polly and friend dolls. Kids can discover these fun activities: open the gingerbread house door and explore; spin the teacup ride; open the fridge for yummy food; open the oven and bake sweet treats; and move the candy seesaw up and down!

Compact features 13 accessories--some of these pieces have a Pop & Swap peg feature so kids can plug them into different areas of the compact for endless play possibilities.

Play out candy-inspired adventures with the gingerbread man, candy canes and other accessories!

Compact also comes with a strap so kids can wear it as a wristlet to take on the go!

Makes a great gift for ages 4 years old and up especially those who love sweet treats and candy-inspired play!