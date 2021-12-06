Mattel® Polly Pocket™ Candy Cutie Gumball Compact Playset Perspective: front
Mattel® Polly Pocket™ Candy Cutie Gumball Compact Playset Perspective: back
Mattel® Polly Pocket™ Candy Cutie Gumball Compact Playset Perspective: left
Mattel® Polly Pocket™ Candy Cutie Gumball Compact Playset Perspective: right
Mattel® Polly Pocket™ Candy Cutie Gumball Compact Playset Perspective: top
Mattel® Polly Pocket™ Candy Cutie Gumball Compact Playset Perspective: bottom
Mattel® Polly Pocket™ Candy Cutie Gumball Compact Playset

13 pcUPC: 0088796191852
The adorable Polly Pocket Candy Cutie gumball compact features a gumball design and has a clear exterior top filled shakable confetti and opens to a candy-themed adventure featuring micro Polly and friend dolls. Kids can discover these fun activities: open the gingerbread house door and explore; spin the teacup ride; open the fridge for yummy food; open the oven and bake sweet treats; and move the candy seesaw up and down!

  • Compact features 13 accessories--some of these pieces have a Pop & Swap peg feature so kids can plug them into different areas of the compact for endless play possibilities.
  • Play out candy-inspired adventures with the gingerbread man, candy canes and other accessories!
  • Compact also comes with a strap so kids can wear it as a wristlet to take on the go!
  • Makes a great gift for ages 4 years old and up especially those who love sweet treats and candy-inspired play!