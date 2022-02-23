The adorable Polly Pocket Elephant Adventure compact features an elephant design with a slow-rise squishy heart on the exterior and opens to animal-themed fun featuring micro Polly doll and Bella dolls. Kids can discover these fun activities: open the door and check out the vet area; swing on the tire swing; rotate the floor and the animals "walk"; flip the trough from water to food; and spin the aquarium tank!

Compact features 13 accessories--some of these pieces have a Pop & Swap peg feature so kids can plug them into different areas of the compact for endless play possibilities.

Play out animal-themed adventures with the elephant, flamingo, penguin and other animal figures!

Compact also comes with a strap so kids can wear it as a wristlet to take on the go!

Makes a great gift for ages 4 years old and up especially those who love animals and taking care of pets