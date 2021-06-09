Bring the theme park into your home to experience carousel creativity with the Mattel Polly Pocket Rainbow Funland Theme Park Playset w/ 3 Rides, Polly & Shani. Unlock joy and excitement with this 10-zone castle play area. Delight your Polly Pockets with the long slide, gift-giving Ferris Wheel, and fun unicorn carousel. Finish playing on the rides and start exploring the castle. Inside the castle are a majestic throne room, gift shop, game room, and food court. 3 additional towers hold the bathroom, another play space, and a super-secret surprise-- a golden unicorn unlocked with the special key!

Small pieces are included, so supervise any children who tend to put objects into their mouths. Miniature dolls cannot stand on their own. Open up a magical funland and explore a theme park at home with the Mattel Polly Pocket Rainbow Funland Theme Park Playset.