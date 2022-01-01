Ring in the holiday fun with the Polly Pocket Advent calendar! Kids will love celebrating 25 days of surprise gifts (34 total play pieces) with this advent calendar featuring a snowy, family fun theme! On day one of the festive season, kids open a surprise gift and then reveal a new surprise daily for the next 24 days!

Surprises include the Pocket family micro dolls, snow play vehicles, toy treats, wearable jewelry, a horse with rooted hair, a husky, a bunny, two penguins and more to create winter-inspired adventures. The package also features a fold-out winter holiday scene to play out even more storytelling fun and create a fun display! Kids will love counting down the holidays with this Advent calendar featuring 25 days of surprises (34 total play pieces) to discover!