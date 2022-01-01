Mattel Polly Pocket Holiday Advent Calendar
Product Details
Ring in the holiday fun with the Polly Pocket Advent calendar! Kids will love celebrating 25 days of surprise gifts (34 total play pieces) with this advent calendar featuring a snowy, family fun theme! On day one of the festive season, kids open a surprise gift and then reveal a new surprise daily for the next 24 days!
Surprises include the Pocket family micro dolls, snow play vehicles, toy treats, wearable jewelry, a horse with rooted hair, a husky, a bunny, two penguins and more to create winter-inspired adventures. The package also features a fold-out winter holiday scene to play out even more storytelling fun and create a fun display! Kids will love counting down the holidays with this Advent calendar featuring 25 days of surprises (34 total play pieces) to discover!
- Colors and decorations may vary
- Dolls cannot stand alone
- Makes a great for the holidays for ages 4 years old and up