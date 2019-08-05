Play out the storytelling fun with this Pollyville Arcade that opens to a fun area with moving games that interact with micro Polly and Lila dolls! Arcade includes 4 floors of fun, micro Polly and Lila dolls, 1 sticker sheet and 5 micro accessories; also comes with video and arcade games and bike. Polly Stick technology lets kids stick micro Polly and Lila dolls anywhere in the Arcade by placing a sticker from the sticker sheet (included) and the dolls will stick to the sticker wherever placed. You can open the Arcade for 4 floors of fun or fold it up as a stand-alone Arcade for 360 degrees of play! Arcade connects with other Pollyville Stores (sold separately) and the sidewalks align to create a city street and an entire system of play!