Play out the storytelling fun with this Pollyville Diner that opens to a fun diner interior and performance stage! Diner includes 4 floors of fun, micro Polly and Shani dolls, 1 sticker sheet and 5 micro accessories; also comes with a jukebox, moving rocket ship ride, chairs and pinball machine. Polly Stick technology lets kids stick micro Polly and Shani dolls anywhere in the Diner by placing a sticker from the sticker sheet (included) and the dolls will stick to the sticker wherever placed. You can open the diner for 4 floors of fun or fold it up as a stand-alone Diner for 360 degrees of play! Diner connects with other Pollyville Stores (each sold separately, subject to availability) and the sidewalks align to create a city street and an entire system of play! Build out and customize your world with Pollyville tiny hangouts and vehicles! Collect them all for unlimited ways to play! For ages 4 and up.