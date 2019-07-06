The Pollyville Ice Cream Truck is ready to deliver sweet treats! Vehicle transforms into a mobile ice cream parlor with an ice cream display window to choose your flavor, a cash register and a table and chairs to sit at and enjoy your ice cream! Also includes micro Polly figure in cute outfit with serving apron, hidden reveal, 3 accessories and sticker sheet. Polly Stick technology allows micro Polly doll and friends to stick anywhere! Place sticker from the sheet on the area and the dolls will stick to the sticker wherever placed. Build out and customize your world with Pollyville tiny hangouts and vehicles! Collect them all for unlimited ways to play!

Age Range: 4 and up