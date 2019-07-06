The Pollyville Party Limo is ready roll with all kinds of fun festivities! Party Limo includes micro Lila doll, hidden reveal, 3 accessories and sticker sheet. Vehicle transforms to reveal a dance area with spinning floor and DJ booth-micro Lila doll and friends can dance and then relax in the hot tub! Polly Stick technology allows micro Lila doll and friends to stick anywhere on or around the vehicle. Place sticker from the sheet on the area and the dolls will stick to the sticker wherever placed. Build out and customize your world with Pollyville tiny hangouts and vehicles! Collect them all for unlimited ways to play!

Age Range: 4 and up