Get ready for surprise fun with Polly Pocket™! The Spin & Reveal assortment features a choice of a super-cute and super-fun Tropical Fruit Juice Can with a waterpark theme or an Ice Cream Cone with a playground theme (each sold separately, subject to availability). Each item opens in a unique way to to reveal a fun multi-level playset with 3 floors of fun and 25+ surprises to discover! Kids can play out the themed adventure with the accessories and then pack it up easily and take on the go! There's also a long shoulder strap to carry it like a purse, too. Colors and decorations may vary. For ages 4 years old and up.​