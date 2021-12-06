Get ready for Theme Park Adventures with Polly Pocket™! The super-fun Spin 'n Surprise™ Waterpark is shaped like a tropical smoothie drink and has a lid that opens and 3 levels that spin out to reveal 3 floors of fun. The playset also features 25 themed surprises including Polly™ and Shani™ dolls (each doll has 5 movable joints for pose and play action), a dolphin, octopus and seahorse. Get the splashy fun started at the Waterpark that includes a diving board; a pineapple pool (add water, push the pineapple and water splashes up in the pool); the strawberry merry-go-round; an orange pool (add water and push the orange to form bubbles); and a sliding pole. Some accessories have a Pop & Swap™ peg feature that can be placed in different areas of the playset for even more versatility. Kids can also play out Waterpark adventures inside or outside of the playset with the accessories and then easily pack it up to take on the go!

Playset also includes a long shoulder strap to carry it like a purse, too

Colors and decorations may vary

Dolls cannot stand alone

Makes a great for ages 4 years old and up