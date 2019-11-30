Get ready for a fun-filled day at the playground with micro Polly doll and her removable swing accessory! Compact has a cute heart-shaped ring attached so kids can clip it on backpacks, purses and more. Discover and explore these fun activities and reveals: a playground with a slide, hopscotch area and frog seat for fun play! Place removable swing in several areas inside the compact as well as outside the compact so Polly doll can really swing for even more playground fun! Kids can pop open the top frame of the compact to put in their own photo for the ultimate customization! Polly Stick technology lets you stick micro Polly doll anywhere on the bottom label of the compact. Take this Tiny Pocket Places playground-themed compact on the go for adventure anytime, anywhere!

Age Range: 4 and up