Mattel Spirit Untamed Miradero Festival Abigail & Boomerang Doll Set

1 ctUPC: 0088796195547
Be a part of the friendship, bravery, and adventure with DreamWorks animated film, Spirit Untamed! Inspired by the colorful Miradero festival in the movie, the Abigail Festival doll wears a cute festival dress and comes with a floral crown and brush to celebrate the festival fun. Her horse, Boomerang, has a long mane, floral garland, and a saddle to play out the festival fun, too! The saddle has a clip so kids can attach the doll to the horse and ride. This doll set makes a great gift for ages 3 years old and up, especially those who cherish friendship and love fashion and horses!

  • Colors and decorations may vary
  • Abigail doll stands at about 7 inches tall
  • Boomerang doll stands at about 8 inches tall