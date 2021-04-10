Wearing a cute festival dress and floral crown inspired by the Miradero festival in the movie, the Lucky Festival doll (approx.7-in/17.78-cm) is ready to celebrate the fun! Makes a great gift for ages 3 years old and up, especially those who cherish friendship, love fashion and horses!

Kids will love playing out the festival fun with the Lucky Festival doll and her horse, Spirit inspired by the movie!​Her horse, Spirit (approx.8-in/20.32-cm) has a long mane and comes with a floral garland, colorful horse blanket and a clip so kids can attach the doll to the horse to ride. Be a part of the friendship, bravery and adventure with DreamWorks animated film, Spirit Untamed! Inspired by the colorful Miradero festival in the movie, the Lucky Festival doll wears a cute festival dress and comes with a floral crown and brush to celebrate the festival fun. The horse has a clip so kids can attach the doll to the horse and ride. Colors and decorations may vary.