Be a part of the friendship, bravery, and adventure with DreamWorks animated film, Spirit Untamed! Inspired by the colorful Miradero festival in the movie, the Pru Festival doll wears a cute festival dress and comes with a hat and brush to celebrate the festival fun. Her horse, Chica Linda, a long mane, floral garland, and a saddle to play out the festival fun, too! The saddle has a clip so kids can attach the doll to the horse and ride. This doll set is a great gift for ages 3 years old and up, especially those who cherish friendship and love fashion and horses!

Colors and decorations may vary

Pru doll stands at about 7 inches tall

Chica Linda doll stands at about 8 inches tall