Fully embrace the cuteness of the 50-year-old Yoda species with this adorable 11-inch plush toy. He may look like a Baby Yoda, but this lovable creature is referred to as The Child. Inspired by the Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian, this sweet Star Wars™ plush toy makes a Force-sensitive addition to your collection. Pictures shown are for illustration purposes only. Actual product may vary slightly.

Size: 11 in.

Weight: 1.7 lbs