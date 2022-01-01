The world loves UNO R and the world loves unicorns now with the UNOcornsTM Card Game you can have both in one great game It s the matching game you love now with cards that feature delightful images of colorful and magical unicorns. Players take turns matching a card in their hand with the card shown on top of the deck either by color or number. Special action cards deliver game changing moments as they each perform a function to help you defeat your opponents. These include Skips, Reverses, Draw Twos color changing, Wild and Draw Four Wild cards. When you re down to one card don t forget to shout UNO. The goal is to get rid of all the cards in your hand and the first player or team to 500 points wins. For many years UNO R has been the beloved card game that s easy to pick up and impossible to put down and now featuring mystical unicorns it s irresistible

Features:

Content:

112 cards

Specifications: