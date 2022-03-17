Maty’s Super Berry Immune Support powder provides a convenient, all-in-one blend of super food berries, vitamins and minerals for daily immune support. Maty’s combines the power of Elderberry, Aronia Berry & Acerola Cherry, which are traditionally known as a source of antioxidants. Made with pure, simple, natural ingredients, Maty’s Super Berry Immune Support is a good source of Vitamin C & D which supports your immune system with ingredients straight from Mother Nature. Contains no sugar, artificial preservatives, color additives, or artificial flavors.