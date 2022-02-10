Hover to Zoom
Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask
12 ozUPC: 0002279618015
Product Details
Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter starts with a unique blend with aloe vera juice and is infused with pure coconut water. Moisturizes strands, mends split ends and provides a healthy glow with every use. Creamy shea butter is whipped into this blend along with rich coconut and macadamia oils to help deeply quench and soften strands to get hair back to looking healthy.
- For dry, damaged hair
- Soften, quench, and repair
- Silicone free