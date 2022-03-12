The PT55 Rain Drop Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer was designed to help you get perfect results no matter the grilling conditions.

. Digital Meat Thermometer. Color Blue. Material Plastic. Length 0.5 in.. Height 2.25 in.. Width 6 in.. Battery Type CR2032. Digital display. Weather Resistant. Batteries Required. Heat Resistant Handles. Instant read display. Foldable for compact storage. Waterproof to IP67 standard. High heat resistant. Includes an easytouse power button auto shutdown and a backlit display for evening cooking