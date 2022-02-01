Tempered glass construction Clips on for easy use Easy-read dial Measures in both Fahrenheit and Celsius. Features:. English / French language. Tempered glass construction. ºF and ºC readouts. Clips on for easy use. Easy-read dial. Lifetime . Clip to side of pot or cooking vessel making sure that the thermometer tip is fully immersed in liquid but not touching any part of the metal. Dimension: 8.25” X 1.5” X.75”.