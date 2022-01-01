All you do is insert the tip into the thickest part of the meat and the temperature will show up clearly on the easy to read dial. Make sure your meat is always safely done but not over-cooked. This thermometer comes with a protective sleeve (equipped with a pen clip for attaching to the chef's jacket) which has a handy cooking guide printed on it. Stainless steel body. Fahrenheit and Celsius readouts. Easy to read dial with doneness readouts. Helps determine food safety. Remove thermometer from protective sleeve. Insert tip of the sensor into the thickest part of the meat. Reading should be taken after five seconds. Great indoors and out. Stainless steel probe. E. Coli gauge dial for healthy cooking. Fahrenheit and Celsius reading. Cooking guide conveniently listed on protective sleeve. Diameter: 1-3/4". Dimension: 5.5 x 1.75 x 1.75.