Creating smoky grilled flavor to roasts and cuts of meat you would typically cook in the oven is easy with our Maverick Mesh Grill Roasting Pan. Generous in size you can cooks roasts large and small with a variety of vegetables-everything is contained in one easy-to-use pan. Featuring strong dual handles you can easily move the pan from grill to tableside. All of our Maverick Mesh Grill Pans are made out of heavy food-grade 304 stainless steel mesh so foods are nicely contained yet cook evenly. Durable and easy to clean our mesh pans are designed so you can cook a variety of items you never dreamed of cooking on your gas or charcoal grill. Dishwasher safe cooking an clean-up is a breeze. Complete meals can be cooked in one pan with their generous sizing. With Maverick Mesh Grill Pans you'll find an endless array of dishes you will want to take from the indoors to outdoors and onto your grill. Mesh roasting pan for cooking roasts and a variety of foods typically cooked in the oven out on the grill. Featuring food-grade 304 stainless steel mesh to contain and cook foods both large and small. Strong durable handles to easily move food from grill to table-side. Extra-deep sides for roasts large and small; generous sizing to cook meat and vegetables at the same time. Dishwasher safe. Dimensions: 14.8" x 10.8" x 4".