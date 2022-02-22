Very rarely do ovens exactly match the temperature to which they are set. Most conventional ovens are a little "hot" or a little "cold". Sometimes this really matters when cooking something like pastry or a souffle. Get an accurate reading with this oven thermometer and you'll find your recipes turn out as planned. Its large dial is very easy to read from a safe distance. Features:. Stainless steel housing. Easy read dial. Stands or hangs. ºF or ºC readout. Lifetime .