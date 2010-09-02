A comprehensive line of organic and natural cotton products to keep you feeling Soft, Safe and Natural.

Why Choose Cotton? What looks like Cotton in other products is not always 100% Cotton. It is usually a blend of wood pulp and synthetics, like rayon and viscose.

Maxim Hygiene products are made with Organic and Natural Cotton, making them breathable, non-irritating, and softer. They are also better for the environment because cotton''s a more renewable resource.

Our commitment to good health and sustainability is evident in this product''s Key features and benefits:

No Chlorine Bleaching: Instead, we use hydrogen peroxide as a natural disinfectant.

Non-Irritating: The natural breathable qualities of 100% cotton can lower the risk of irritation.

Modern Fit: Maintaining product performance while keeping your health and environment safe.

Wood Pulp Free: More breathable, absorbent, waste efficient and helps save trees.

Eco-Friendly: Decomposes easily for less waste.