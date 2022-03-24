"Use your Maxim Organic Cotton Balls any way you please because they are Chlorine/Dioxin, Pesticide and Herbicide free! Maxim''s 100% Organic Cotton Balls are Eco-Friendly and entirely Biodegradable because they''re made with non-chlorine bleached pure organic cotton as opposed to most other brands which use a blend of synthetic fibers "Rayon" bleached with chlorine. They''re Hypoallergenic too, so don''t worry about using them on sensitive skin. Make and Feel the Difference with Maxim Organic Cotton Balls!"

Maxim products use the naturally unique characteristics of cotton to provide a Soft, Safe and Natural Solution to existing health and environmental risks and concerns associated with the use and production of conventional Tampons, Sanitary Pads, Pantiliners and Cosmetic Cotton Puff Products.

Maxim Organic Cotton Balls are made with 100% Certified Organic Cotton. Organic cotton is grown without the use of Pesticides, Fungicides, Herbicides, Sewage Sludge, Irradiation or Genetic Engineering. Instead, Organic Farmers use natural alternative methods and tools that help enhance soil quality and biodiversity and protect the air and water on which we depend.

In addition, our cotton is whitened and disinfected with Hydrogen Peroxide instead of Chlorine to avoid exposure to harmful chemical Dioxin residues. We steer clear of using any irritating and eco-harming materials like Petrochemical Byproducts, Viscose/Rayon or Fragrances found in other products. All of these qualities combined, make our Organic Cotton Balls Hypoallergenic. Additional product features include a re-sealable zip-Locked closure for convenient and safe keeping.