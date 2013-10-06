Maxim Hygiene provides a comprehensive line of organic and natural cotton products to keep you Soft, Safe and Natural

Why Choose Cotton? What looks like Cotton in other products is not always 100% Cotton. It is usually a blend of Wood Pulp and Synthetics, like rayon and viscose.

Products made with organic and natural cotton are hypoallergenic, non-irritant and feel softer. They are also better for the environment because cotton''s a more renewable resource.

Maxim Hygiene''s commitment to good health and sustainability is evident in this product''s key features and benefits:

Chlorine Free - No chlorine bleaching. Instead, we use hydrogen peroxide as a natural disinfectant

Hypoallergenic - Unlike synthetics, the natural breathable qualities of 100% cotton can lower the risk of irritation. Also good for sensitive skin.

Modern Fit- Maintaining product performance while keeping your health and environment safe

Eco-Friendly - Decomposes easily for less waste.