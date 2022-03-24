A comprehensive line of organic and natural cotton products to keep you feeling Soft, Safe and Natural.

Why Chose Cotton? What looks like Cotton in other products is not always 100% Cotton. It is usually a blend of wood pulp and synthetics, like rayon and viscose.

Maxim Hygiene products are made with Organic and Natural Cotton, making them breathable, non-irritating, and softer. They are also better for the environment because cotton''s a more renewable resource.

Committed to good health and sustainability is evident in this product''s key features and benefits.

• No Chlorine Bleaching: Instead, hydrogen peroxide is used as a natural disinfectant.

• Non-Irrating: The natural breathable qualities of 100% cotton can lower the risk of irritation.

• Extra Soft: Cotton fibers are gentler by nature.

• Eco-Friendly: Made with 100% Certified Organic Cotton, the purest form of cotton grown without the use of pesticides and chemicals.