Maxim pads are made with 100% Natural Cotton absorbent Core. They are Viscose or Rayon free to reduce the risk of Irritations and allergy. No Chlorine or Dioxin are used in the entire bleaching Process.

All the organic and natural feminine hygiene products are hypoallergenic, designed with quality materials and comfort in mind for today''s active woman. This product adheres to the following standards to keep your body and earth safe:

Natural Cotton - Viscose/Rayon Free Absorbent Core

Hypoallergenic - Skin Allergy Free

Gynecologist Tested - Designed & Developed Under Gynecological Supervision

Soft Top Layer - Soft and Discrete Surface for Added Comfort

Winged - For Added Protection + Secure Fit

Breathable - Natural Breathable Layers Admit Air to the Skin for Added Dryness + Better Health

Biodegradable - Dissolves Quickly, Easily, Safely and Naturally

Individually Wrapped - For Easy Carrying around and Hygienic Reasons

Chlorine & Dioxin Free - No Chlorine or Dioxin is used in the Bleaching Process

Perfume Free - All Maxim Products are Unscented

Absorbency - Maxim Pads are Available in Array of Absorbency Level Needs

Outstanding Protection - Leak Protection Channels Pull Fluid Flow Away From the Body for Maximum Dryness

Total Freedom - Maxim Pads Are Made to Leave You Feeling Clean, Fresh and Confident