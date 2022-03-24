Maxim Natural Cotton Classic Contour Regular Sanitary Pads
Product Details
Maxim pads are made with 100% Natural Cotton absorbent Core. They are Viscose or Rayon free to reduce the risk of Irritations and allergy. No Chlorine or Dioxin are used in the entire bleaching Process.
All the organic and natural feminine hygiene products are hypoallergenic, designed with quality materials and comfort in mind for today''s active woman. This product adheres to the following standards to keep your body and earth safe:
Natural Cotton - Viscose/Rayon Free Absorbent Core
Hypoallergenic - Skin Allergy Free
Gynecologist Tested - Designed & Developed Under Gynecological Supervision
Soft Top Layer - Soft and Discrete Surface for Added Comfort
Winged - For Added Protection + Secure Fit
Breathable - Natural Breathable Layers Admit Air to the Skin for Added Dryness + Better Health
Biodegradable - Dissolves Quickly, Easily, Safely and Naturally
Individually Wrapped - For Easy Carrying around and Hygienic Reasons
Chlorine & Dioxin Free - No Chlorine or Dioxin is used in the Bleaching Process
Perfume Free - All Maxim Products are Unscented
Absorbency - Maxim Pads are Available in Array of Absorbency Level Needs
Outstanding Protection - Leak Protection Channels Pull Fluid Flow Away From the Body for Maximum Dryness
Total Freedom - Maxim Pads Are Made to Leave You Feeling Clean, Fresh and Confident