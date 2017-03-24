Hover to Zoom
Maxim Organic Super Cotton with Cardboard Applicator Tampons
14 ctUPC: 0089519900127
Product Details
Maxim Hygiene provides a comprehensive line of organic and natural cotton products to keep you Soft, Safe and Natural.
Why Choose Cotton? What looks like Cotton in other products is not always 100% Cotton. It is usually a blend of Wood Pulp and Synthetics, like rayon and viscose.
Products made with organic and natural cotton are hypoallergenic, non-irritant and feel softer. They are also better for the environment because cotton''s a more renewable resource.
Maxim Hygiene''s commitment to good health and sustainability is evident in this product''s key features and benefits:
- Chlorine Free - No chlorine bleaching. Instead, we use hydrogen peroxide as a natural disinfectant.
- Hypoallergenic - Unlike synthetics, the natural breathable qualities of 100% cotton can lower the risk of irritation. Also, good for sensitive skin.
- Modern Fit - Maintaining products performance while keeping your health and environment safe.
- Eco-Friendly - Decomposes easily for less waste.
Unique Designs for More Comfort and Better Protection
- 100% Certified Organic Cotton Absorbent Core
- Cardboard Applicator with Soft Rounded Tip for Easy Insertion
- Finger Grip Grooves for Easy Insertion
- Firmly Sewn Withdrawal Cord for Maximum Security
- Security Veil to Keep Fibers Intact