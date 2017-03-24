Maxim Organic Super Cotton with Cardboard Applicator Tampons Perspective: front
Maxim Organic Super Cotton with Cardboard Applicator Tampons

14 ctUPC: 0089519900127
Product Details

Maxim Hygiene provides a comprehensive line of organic and natural cotton products to keep you Soft, Safe and Natural.

Why Choose Cotton? What looks like Cotton in other products is not always 100% Cotton. It is usually a blend of Wood Pulp and Synthetics, like rayon and viscose.

Products made with organic and natural cotton are hypoallergenic, non-irritant and feel softer. They are also better for the environment because cotton''s a more renewable resource.

Maxim Hygiene''s commitment to good health and sustainability is evident in this product''s key features and benefits:

  • Chlorine Free - No chlorine bleaching. Instead, we use hydrogen peroxide as a natural disinfectant.
  • Hypoallergenic - Unlike synthetics, the natural breathable qualities of 100% cotton can lower the risk of irritation. Also, good for sensitive skin.
  • Modern Fit - Maintaining products performance while keeping your health and environment safe.
  • Eco-Friendly - Decomposes easily for less waste.

Unique Designs for More Comfort and Better Protection

  • 100% Certified Organic Cotton Absorbent Core
  • Cardboard Applicator with Soft Rounded Tip for Easy Insertion
  • Finger Grip Grooves for Easy Insertion
  • Firmly Sewn Withdrawal Cord for Maximum Security
  • Security Veil to Keep Fibers Intact