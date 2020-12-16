Maximatic 14 oz Elite Cuisine Personal Drink Mixer Blender Perspective: front
Maximatic 14 oz Elite Cuisine Personal Drink Mixer Blender

1UPC: 0071705612585
Product Details

Prepare healthy and refreshing drinks with the Elite Cuisine Personal Drink Blender. Easily prepare delicious fruit smoothies or a nutritious protein shake for a post-workout boost.

Features
  • Blend fruit smoothies, simple juices, and other healthy drinks
  • Simple one-touch operation makes blending quick and easy
  • Reusable dishwasher safe blending cup
  • Chop and grind nuts
Specifications
  • Capacity: 14 oz
  • Weight: 2 lbs

 