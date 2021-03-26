Blending is now easier than ever with the Elite Cuisine Hand Blender. The powerful 150W motor allows you to whip egg whites, blend soups, mix salad dressing, and even puree baby food. Its thoughtful "stick" design allows you to blend right in the bowl, pot or pitcher.

. Powerful 150W motor blends, purees, mixes and chops. Easy clean-up with Dishwasher-safe detachable rod. Blend healthy drinks, shakes, sauces, soups, and more. Stainless steel blades are durable and stain resistant. Blend, chop, mix right in your pots, bowls, juice pitchers - few dishes means fast cleanup. Comfortable ergonomic handle takes up less storage space. BPA Free. Power cord has a loop to hang on for easy storage. On/Off button with fingertip control for simple one-touch operationBlue.0.88 lbs