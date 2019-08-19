Elite Americana Collection electric cordless kettle The Americana, cool touch electric kettle is the perfect blend of nostalgia and functionality. Not only is this kettle a fun & retro addition to any kitchen countertop, but it also boils water efficiently, saving time and energy over the use of conventional stovetop kettles. This kettle boasts a double wall cool touch exterior, an exterior temperature gauge and a BPA-Free Food Grade 304-Stainless Steel Interior with zero contact between plastic and water surfaces.

Features: