Maximatic Elite Gourmet Electric Double Coil Stainless Steel Hot Plate
Maximatic Elite Gourmet Electric Double Coil Stainless Steel Hot Plate

1 ctUPC: 0071705612558
Create gourmet meals in a small space with this nonstick Elite Cuisine electric double burner. The stainless steel appliance has 7-inch and 6-inch elements with high, medium and low temperature settings for reliable results.

Feature Benefits:

  • 1400 watts of power ensures fast and efficient cooking
  • Dual-size element provides a flexible cooking area to accommodate pans of different sizes
  • Nonstick cast iron hot plate ensures easy cooking and makes clean up easy
  • Double Coil