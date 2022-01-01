Hover to Zoom
Maximatic Elite Gourmet Electric Double Coil Stainless Steel Hot Plate
1 ctUPC: 0071705612558
Product Details
Create gourmet meals in a small space with this nonstick Elite Cuisine electric double burner. The stainless steel appliance has 7-inch and 6-inch elements with high, medium and low temperature settings for reliable results.
Feature Benefits:
- 1400 watts of power ensures fast and efficient cooking
- Dual-size element provides a flexible cooking area to accommodate pans of different sizes
- Nonstick cast iron hot plate ensures easy cooking and makes clean up easy
- Double Coil