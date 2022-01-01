Hover to Zoom
Maximatic Elite Panini Maker, Stainless Steel
1UPC: 0066154102950
Product Details
- 2 slice capacity with floating hinge system automatically adjusts to any size of toast, snacks, or meat
- 55 square inch cooking area
- Multi-Function: Panini grill, contact grill, indoor grill
- Opens flat to 180 degrees for grilling
- Color: Stainless Steel