Maxwell House International French Vanilla Cafe-Style Beverage Mix
Product Details
Inspired by some of your favorite international coffee drinks, these flavored coffee drink mixes make it easy to take a moment for yourself.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Nondairy Creamer [Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Sodium Caseinate (from Milk), Dipotassium Phosphate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Artificial Flavor], Instant Coffee, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sodium Citrate, Silicon Dioxide
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.