Maxwell House International French Vanilla Cafe-Style Beverage Mix Perspective: front
Maxwell House International French Vanilla Cafe-Style Beverage Mix Perspective: left
Maxwell House International French Vanilla Cafe-Style Beverage Mix Perspective: right
Maxwell House International French Vanilla Cafe-Style Beverage Mix

8.4 ozUPC: 0004300000333
Product Details

Inspired by some of your favorite international coffee drinks, these flavored coffee drink mixes make it easy to take a moment for yourself.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Nondairy Creamer [Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Sodium Caseinate (from Milk), Dipotassium Phosphate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Artificial Flavor], Instant Coffee, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sodium Citrate, Silicon Dioxide

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

