Ingredients

Sugar, Nondairy Creamer [Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Sodium Caseinate (from Milk), Dipotassium Phosphate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Artificial Flavor), Maltodextrin, Instant Coffee, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sodium Citrate, Cellulose Gum, Silicon Dioxide

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More