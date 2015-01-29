Hover to Zoom
Maxwell House International Vanilla Caramel Latte Café-Style Beverage Mix
8.7 ozUPC: 0004300000489
Product Details
Simply spoon, stir, & enjoy.
- Makes about 16 servings
- 60 calories per 1-1/3 Tbsp
- Naturally & artificially flavored
- 35mg caffeine per serving
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (27 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Nondairy Creamer [Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Sodium Caseinate (from Milk), Dipotassium Phosphate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Artificial Flavor), Maltodextrin, Instant Coffee, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sodium Citrate, Cellulose Gum, Silicon Dioxide
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
