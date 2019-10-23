Ingredients

Water, Onion, Coconut Cream (Coconut Cream and/or Coconut Extract, Water), Tomato Paste (Fresh Vine-ripened Tomatoes), Safflower Oil, Spices (Including Paprika, Turmeric), Garlic, Ginger, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt, Tamarind Fruit, Organic Tapioca Starch, Serrano Chili, Brown Mustard Seeds, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Curry Leaves

Allergen Info

Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

