Sauces that make it easier for you to feed your family - deliciously and naturally. Goa is famous for its beautiful beaches and rich seafood curries. Flavors of coconut, ginger and tangy tamarind will transport you to Goa's tropical shores.

  • Tropical Coconut and Tamarind
  • Medium
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium580mg25.22%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar5g
Protein2g
Calcium43mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium65mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Onion, Coconut Cream (Coconut Cream and/or Coconut Extract, Water), Tomato Paste (Fresh Vine-ripened Tomatoes), Safflower Oil, Spices (Including Paprika, Turmeric), Garlic, Ginger, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt, Tamarind Fruit, Organic Tapioca Starch, Serrano Chili, Brown Mustard Seeds, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Curry Leaves

Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

