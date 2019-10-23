Maya Kaimal® Goan Coconut Indian Simmer Sauce
Product Details
Sauces that make it easier for you to feed your family - deliciously and naturally. Goa is famous for its beautiful beaches and rich seafood curries. Flavors of coconut, ginger and tangy tamarind will transport you to Goa's tropical shores.
- Tropical Coconut and Tamarind
- Medium
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Onion, Coconut Cream (Coconut Cream and/or Coconut Extract, Water), Tomato Paste (Fresh Vine-ripened Tomatoes), Safflower Oil, Spices (Including Paprika, Turmeric), Garlic, Ginger, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt, Tamarind Fruit, Organic Tapioca Starch, Serrano Chili, Brown Mustard Seeds, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Curry Leaves
Allergen Info
Contains Mustard and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More